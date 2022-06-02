McDonald named interim Health Commissioner

Wednesday, Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Dr. Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP, as interim commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), effective Friday, June 3.

McDonald has served as the Deputy Commissioner for Population Health at TDH since 2018, with responsibilities including implementation of the department’s strategic plan and direct oversight of prevention and safety net services including Maternal and Child Health, Chronic Disease prevention, Rural Health, Minority Health and much of the department’s data infrastructure. She previously served the department as Assistant Commissioner for Family, Health, and Wellness.

Dr. Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP

Prior to joining TDH, McDonald served as a primary care clinician in safety-net clinics for over 10 years while holding educational leadership positions at the University of North Carolina and then Vanderbilt University. As an educator and a clinician, she developed curricula in inter-professional education, social determinants of health, and the care of vulnerable populations for medical school and residency programs.

Dr. McDonald earned her undergraduate and medical degrees from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and completed her residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Physicians.

Dr. McDonald will serve until a permanent commissioner is named.

