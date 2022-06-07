Mary Ruth Morrison age 86 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Mary was born October 27, 1935, in Clinton, Tennessee to the late Leroy and Pansy Gray. She was a member of Farmers Grove Baptist Church and retired from Knox County Schools after 25 years of service. Mary enjoyed spending time in her yard and was very particular about keeping it beautiful and loved to show it off. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, John H. Morrison; granddaughter, Nicole Morrison; sister, Joyce Foust; brother, Kiffen York.

She is survived by her children, Lina Sweeney, David Morrison & wife Phyllis, Faye Thompson & husband Sam, and Daniel Morrison & wife Tammy; grandchildren, Dustin Brummett, Charleigh Stephens, Madalyn Roberts, Jennifer Phillips, Mandy Morrison, Stacey Hall, Myron Thompson, Nicole Morrison, and Chris Morrison; 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Bobby Metcalf officiating. Mary’s graveside will be 11:00 am Wednesday at Farmers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com