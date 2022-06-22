Martha Ann Massey, 65, of Knoxville

Martha Ann Massey, 65, of Knoxville passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 19, 2022. “A wife, a mother, and Mamaw too, a legacy of love we have from you”.

She was preceded in death by her father James Wilson; mother Betty Wilson; siblings: James Wilson, Robert Wilson, and Susie McNabb.

Survived by her husband Herman “Danny” Massey; sons “Rick” Huggins; Quentin Huggins; “Paul” Massey; and daughter Amber Wagers. Martha was a woman with the biggest heart who’s love knew no boundaries. She proved that families don’t have to match and that they are not defined by looks or last names. She was a gospel loving Christian woman who loved soap operas, candy, and cats. However, no-one mistook her sweetness for weakness. A very tall woman who always wore short hair because bold was beautiful on her. No matter what time of day, we could always depend on her to answer the phone, even though most of us took those phone calls for granted. Even on the hard days she loved her family even harder.

The Family plans to hold a celebration of life in her hometown of Chattanooga, TN on July 9, 2022. May she Rest in Peace.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

