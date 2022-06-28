Man drowns Saturday on Watts Bar

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 41 Views

An Oliver Springs man drowned Saturday at Watts Bar Lake.

Roane County Sheriff’s deputies, TWRA officers and members of the Roane County Rescue Squad responded to an area of the lake known as the “Sand Bar” at around 4:30 pm Saturday on a report of a drowning. Divers located 45-year-old Lee Jenkins of Oliver Springs and recovered his body from the water a short time later.

Authorities say that the drowning appears to have been accidental.

This is the third drowning death on Watts Bar Lake since the spring. In March, a 42-year-old man drowned after his canoe capsized and late last month, a 19-year-old woman drowned after entering the water from a boat and never resurfacing.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Officials warn of hazards that could cause electric shock, drowning while swimming

(TN SFMO) The Volunteer State’s beautiful lakes, rivers, and waterways are the perfect place to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.