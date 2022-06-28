Man drowns Saturday on Watts Bar

An Oliver Springs man drowned Saturday at Watts Bar Lake.

Roane County Sheriff’s deputies, TWRA officers and members of the Roane County Rescue Squad responded to an area of the lake known as the “Sand Bar” at around 4:30 pm Saturday on a report of a drowning. Divers located 45-year-old Lee Jenkins of Oliver Springs and recovered his body from the water a short time later.

Authorities say that the drowning appears to have been accidental.

This is the third drowning death on Watts Bar Lake since the spring. In March, a 42-year-old man drowned after his canoe capsized and late last month, a 19-year-old woman drowned after entering the water from a boat and never resurfacing.