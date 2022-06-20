Mack Donald Cook, age 97, of Unicoi

Mack Cook, age 97 of Unicoi, TN passed away on Friday June 17, 2022 at the Sacred Ground Hospice House in Knoxville, TN. He loved old cars, especially Fords. Before discovering his love for the building industry, Mack was in the sawmill business. Later he started Cook Brothers Building Company with his family. They all joked “he was the brains of the operation.” Mack was of the Apostolic Faith. He is remembered as a kind, loving, and very giving person.

Mack is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Charlie Roosevelt Cook and wife, Carrie Estella Gouge Cook, his 1st wife Cora Evelyn Newton Cook, and his 2nd wife, Barbara Scott Cook. He also is preceded in death by his only son Warrant officer, Donald Richard Cook, (KIA) Vietnam 1970, brother, Rev. Dallas Cook and his wife Mabel, sisters, Argie Lee Rachel Williams, and brother – in – law Garner Williams.

Mack is survived by his sister, Betty McCool and her husband Bishop Billy D. McCool, several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

The Cook family welcomes friends to join them at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 for Mack’s visitation from 5:30pm until 7:00pm. A celebration of life will begin at 7:00 pm with Bishop Billy McCool officiating, assisted by Pastor Mark McCool.

Friends and family will gather for the committal and interment at Evergreen Cemetery. 1100 7th St. Erwin, TN. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 10:00am.

On behalf of Jones Mortuary and the Cook family, we would like to extend a special thanks to the Appalachian Funeral home for allowing us to utilize their facilities.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.