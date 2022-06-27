Lucy Rieder Jones, 55, of Knoxville

A private Celebration of Life for 55 year old Lucy Rieder Jones of Knoxville, TN will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, TN, at 9:00 a.m. with Rev. Danny Chisholm officiating.

She is survived by her sons: Marine Corps Sargent A. Conrad Jones of San Diego, CA, and Locke C. Jones of Wilmington, NC; sisters, Kathryn Rieder Albright of Portland, OR, and Vickie Strange-Moscoso of Gaithersburg, MD.

Lucy Jones was born in Amarillo, TX on July 20, 1966 to the late Jules Conrad and Helen Jeanne McKinney Rieder. Lucy Jones passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at her home.

 In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to www.4ocean.com GLOBAL OCEAN PLASTIC RECOVERY in Boca Raton, FL. www.holleygamble.com

