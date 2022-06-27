Loretta Adkins Lee, 98, was born in Fonde, KY, in 1924 to coal miner Dock Adkins and Minnie Goad Adkins (deceased). Siblings deceased were Bobby, Glyness, Lacy, and Lorene. She was the wife of Howard Jonathan Lee, Sr. (Pinky), deceased, who was from Colmar, KY.

Loretta leaves behind two children, Donna Lee Strohl (Fred), and Howard Jonathan Lee, Jr., ten grandchildren, Adria Landmesser (Jimmy), Whitney Hammer (Will), Haylee Strohl (Tate Frodsham), Cameron Strohl, Allyson Hooper (Steve), Cody Lee (Aimee), Gentry Lee, Cheyenne Jensen (Brandon), Cherokee Thomas (Ben), Tucker Lee, ten great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, sisters Barbara Woodard (Denny) and Avalene Ross.

Second to her family she most enjoyed gardening of both flowers and organic vegetables and together with her husband provided her family and friends with enough food to last a year by canning, freezing, and drying. Other activities she assisted with on the farm were tending chickens, cattle, and at one time, hogs. This is how she grew up especially during the Great Depression.

In addition, she loved sewing, embroidery, oil painting, cooking, reading, and lots of other things as she believed to never waste a minute. She was most proud of the marble front porch she built by herself and said she was sad to have to leave behind. Before her children arrived, she worked in a variety of secretarial positions in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Tennessee in which she excelled beyond expectations.

Being a coal miner’s daughter in depressed areas, she strived to rise above her circumstances and did so with her multitude of talents and good example.

A small graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Garden in Clinton, TN on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 10:00AM. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of arrangements. www.holleygamble.com