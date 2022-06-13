Linda Jean Foy, age 73, Clinton

Linda Jean Foy, age 73, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN on Thursday, June 9th, 2022. Linda moved to Clinton from Detroit, MI about 6 months ago. She enjoyed crocheting, making blankets for babies and her grandchildren, and she loved bowling. Above all, Linda loved her kids.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Beatrice McKeague; her husband, Robert Foy; sons, Anthony Foy Sr., Jimmy Foy, and Bobby Foy; daughters, Pat Johnston and Kathy Justice; brothers, Michael McKeague and Robert McKeague.

Linda is survived by her sons, Anthony Foy (Rachel) of Clinton, TN, Larry Foy (Lari) of TN, Michael Robert Foy (Karen) of Knoxville, TN, Mark Foy of Idaho; daughters, Kell Hill (Bill) of Garden City, MI, Lynda Ingram (Mark) of Powell, TN, Debbie Foy of Detroit, MI, Beatrice Foy-Lake (Larry) of Dexter, MI; sister, Sherry Saxon (Richard) of Novi, MI. Linda is also survived by over 30 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.