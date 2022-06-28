Leslie Ray Duncan, Sr., 90, of the Blowing Springs community in Clinton

Leslie Ray Duncan, Sr., age 90 of the Blowing Springs Community in Clinton, TN went to be with the Lord, his mother and his son on June 27, 2022.

Ray was a loving father and friend to all the community. He was a member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church. He loved the Lord, his family, his music and everyone he came in contact with. He was a member of the Masons Lodge in Lake City/Rocky Top, was choir director and deacon for Deep Springs Baptist Church, Blowing Springs Baptist Church, and Oak Grove Baptist Church, taught singing school, and was Boy Scout Leader for troop #131 in Clinton. Ray retired from Clinton Utilities Board as a lineman/meter reader. He was also was a member of the Duncan Singers who consisted of his dad, brother, and sisters and the Jubilares Quartet. He was a veteran and Corporal of the United States Army where he served our country in the Korean War and also played the bugle.

Ray was born September 3, 1931in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Byrd W. Duncan, Sr. and Melinda Stocks Duncan. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his son, Leslie Ray Duncan, Jr.; sister’s, Thelma Adkisson and Beulah Comer; brother, Byrd W. Duncan, Jr; half-brother, Mark Duncan.

He is survived by his wife, Ola B. Duncan; son, Timothy Merrell Duncan; daughter-in-law’s, Katherine S. Whaley and Charlene Berry Duncan; grandchildren, Abra Aleph Duncan; sister, Beulah Comer; half-brothers, Wendall Duncan and Langley Duncan.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. David White and Rev. Jimmy Davidson officiating. His graveside will be 11:00 am Friday at Oak Grove Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com