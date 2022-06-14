Lenna Lovette, age 83, passed away at Dawn on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Tennova Medical Center, Knoxville, TN. She was born August 28, 1938, to the late Robert Louis and Maude Kate Lovette in McMinnville, TN.

Lenna loved the Lord, studying and talking about the Bible, and working in the church. She was a people person and will be dearly missed by immediate and extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson, Robert Wills.

Lenna is survived by her husband, Lawrence Weston, daughter, Katie Lovette, and grandson, Jared Lovette.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Christians United for Israel (CUFI) https://cufi.org/. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com