Lavender Festival returns to Oak Ridge

The annual Lavender Festival returns to Historic Jackson Square in Oak Ridge for the first time on two years this weekend, with festivities planned for today through Sunday.

The main event is Saturday’s free festival in Jackson Square, with live music from 8 am to 4 pm, fresh lavender vendors, over 100 artisans featuring all kinds of unique and handmade items, informative presentations on all things herbal, a wine tasting and kids’ activities. Additional, ticketed events will be held Friday through Sunday, and you can find more details on those and purchase tickets by visiting www.JacksonSquareLavenderFestival.org.

The festival has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The Oak Ridge Farmers’ Market and Market-To-Go will be open but relocated for Saturday to the parking lot of Blankenship Field.