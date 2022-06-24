Kristofer Wade Wilson (Kris), born June 28, 1973, passed away on June 22, 2022, after a hard-fought 22-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Kris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Nannie Mae Wilson, J.S. and Myra Parten Jr and step grandmother Mary Wilson. He is survived by fiancée, Jessica Brackett, parents, Steve (Gail) Wilson, Sandra (John) Jernigan, brother, John (Tiffany) Wilson, Stepbrothers, Johnny Jernigan and Philip (Heather) Plemons, stepsisters, Allison Jernigan and Donna (Justin) Kennedy. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service at Lynn-Hurst Cemetery on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 3:00PM. www.holleygamble.com