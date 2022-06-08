Kids Fish Free Day event at Eagle Bend Saturday

Tennessee’s 2022 Free Fishing Day is set for Saturday, June 11 when anyone may fish free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency provides the annual free day in hopes of increasing interest in fishing. The day allows anyone the opportunity to try this great outdoor sport to celebrate fishing as a wholesome and healthy recreational opportunity. In addition, children ages 15 and younger may fish without a license beginning on Free Fishing Day through the following Friday (June 17).

The day and week are annual events in Tennessee and are great opportunities to introduce children to the enjoyment and excitement of a day on the water catching fish. The TWRA is among several organizations planning special fishing events, primarily for youngsters. The TWRA annually stocks several thousand pounds of fish for various events.

We have been telling you for a couple of weeks now about the Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited’s Kids Fish Free Day event at the Miller Island Boat Access in Norris this Saturday, from 9 am to 1 pm, and you can read more about that by following this link.

Today, we can update you by letting you know that TWRA and the Melton Hill Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will be hosting a Kids Fish Free Day event on Saturday, June 11th from 8 am to 12 noon at the Eagle Bend Fish Hatchery in Clinton. Catfish will be stocked into the dump pond at the Hatchery located at 1207 North Charles G. Seivers Boulevard in Clinton, but officials say anglers will have a chance to catch numerous other types of fish from previous stockings. For information on the Clinton event, call Roy Smith at 423-587-7037 or email roy.e.smith@tn.gov.

For a list of the events, visit the TWRA website at www.tnwildlife.org and the fishing page. Anglers and potential anglers should check the events list often since special events are frequently added.

Free Fishing Day and Week apply to Tennessee’s public waters, TWRA-owned and operated lakes, and state park facilities. Some privately owned pay lakes and ponds continue to charge during this special day and week. Anglers will need to consult with those operators if there are any questions about a facility.

Find out more, including a full schedule of events across the state, follow this link.