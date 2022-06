Kenneth Woodward, Sr., age 72, of Clinton (formerly of Cedar Bluff, Alabama)

Kenneth Woodward, Sr. age 72, of Clinton formerly of Cedar Bluff, Alabama passed away on May 31, 2022, at The Waters of Clinton. Kenneth was born October 16, 1949, in Alabama and was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. Kenneth was the recipient of many prestigious awards while serving in the Navy.

Kenneth will have a private graveside service held at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

