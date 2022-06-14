Kenneth Floyd Kesterson I, 82, of Lake City

2022-06-14

Kenneth Floyd Kesterson I, 82, of Lake City passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was a pillar of the Medford community and devoted his life to his family and work. He worked at Y-12 for 30+ years and then retired only to continue working full time at his mechanic garage Ken’s Parts and Equipment until his illness. Preceded in death by parents Floyd and Virginia Kesterson, brother David Kesterson and nephew Patrick Kesterson. Kenneth is survived by his wife Judy Collins Kesterson, children Candy (and Tommy) Carden and Kenneth (Chuck) F. Kesterson II, grandchildren Brandi Kesterson (Josh Leinart), Casey (and Cody) Varnell, Cody Carden, Jeremy Carden, and Logan Carden, great-grandchildren Luke Leinart, and Ethan, Owen, and Aubrey Varnell, brother Ronnie (and Margaret)  Kesterson and sister-in-law Rhonda Kesterson, and many special nieces and nephews. 
Visitation: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM, Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City.
Celebration of life: 7:00 pm, Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robbie Leach and Rev. Larry Webster officiating.
Family and friends will meet at the Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 10:30 AM for graveside services. You may also view Kenneth’s guestbook online at http://www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

