Kenneth Edward Long, age 40, passed away unexpectedly in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, June 25 th , 2022. Kenny will be lovingly remembered as a hard-working man who enjoyed life.

He is survived by his father, Norris Edward Long (Vicki) of Clinton, TN; his mother, Lillian Jane Edmonds (Terry) of Knoxville, TN; son, Jaken Long of Powell, TN; brothers, Christopher Long of Clinton, TN, Joshua Long of Clinton, TN, and Brandon Long of Knoxville, TN; sister-in-law, Vanessa May of Knoxville, TN.

