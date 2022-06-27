Kenneth “Dean” Strong, age 87

Kenneth “Dean” Strong, age 87 passed away peacefully on June 23, 2022, at Blount Memorial Hospital.  Dean was a member and the oldest deacon of Laurel Branch Baptist Church, he belonged to Coal Creek Lodge #492 in Rocky Top, Tennessee.  Dean was a quiet, honest, considerate, respectful, and hard-working man.  He loved his family, friends, and acquaintances; but truly loved The Lord Jesus!  He worked for Fox Toyota in Clinton for 31 plus years and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Jackson “Bid” Strong and Rosa Bullock Strong, Brother-in-law Judge Jennings Meredith

He is survived by his dedicated wife of 69 years, Joan, daughter Janet (David) Christopher; sister Phyliss Meredith; grandson, Darren (Heather) Foust and great-grandsons Cole and Carter Foust.

The family will receive friends Monday, June 27, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a 7:00 pm funeral service with Pastor Randy Lowe.  Interment will be Tuesday, June 28,2022 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital P.O. Box 15010, Knoxville, TN 37901 or www.etch.com

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com

