Joseph Paul Morrell, age 52, of Knoxville

Joseph Paul Morrell, age 52, of Knoxville passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville.  He was born August 18, 1969, in Johnson City and loved East Tennessee better than anywhere he’d ever lived.  Paul worked for several years at JTEKT as a Quality Engineer.  He enjoyed fishing, golfing, cars, and gardening.  His favorite place to go eat was Texas Roadhouse.  Paul was a kind-hearted person and always very outgoing and happy.  Preceded in death by his mother, Linda Beatty Morrell; grandparents, Catherine Beatty & Pap, Jr., Junior Beatty; great-grandparents, Joseph Edward & Erma Morrell.

SURVIVORS

Sons                            Dakotah Glenn Morrell & wife, Alondra of Ten Mile

                                    Colton Douglas Morrell & girlfriend, Caitlyn of Lenoir City

                                    Colby Austin Morrell & wife, Margaret of Fairhope, AL

Sister                           Kimberly Sue Parker & husband, Jason of Alma, AR

Special Friends          Tom Hensley and Kevin Sproles       

Graveside service will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Morris Cemetery in Kingston, located beside New Midway Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fraker Funeral Home by calling (865) 717-7727.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements. 

