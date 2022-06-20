Johnny Otto Greene, 68, of Andersonville

Johnny Otto Greene, age 68 of Andersonville passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Throughout his life he loved collecting clocks, NASCAR, and fishing. He was born October 19, 1953 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Franklin and Betty Greene. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother, Gary Greene; grandmothers, Etta Mae Hopper and Mae Henard.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sheila Greene of Andersonville; sisters, Brenda Witkowski of Portland, ME, Linda Seay & husband Ernie, Sandi Holley & husband Ken, Libby Mitchem all of Spartanburg, SC; sister-in-laws, Madge McCoy and Brigette McCoy & husband Kenneth; brother-in-law, David Branum of Andersonville; children, Joni Hamrick & husband Brandon and Jonathan Green; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com