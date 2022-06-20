Johnny Otto Greene, 68, of Andersonville

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 20 Views

Johnny Otto Greene, age 68 of Andersonville passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.  Throughout his life he loved collecting clocks, NASCAR, and fishing.  He was born October 19, 1953 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Franklin and Betty Greene.  In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother, Gary Greene; grandmothers, Etta Mae Hopper and Mae Henard.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sheila Greene of Andersonville; sisters, Brenda Witkowski of Portland, ME, Linda Seay & husband Ernie, Sandi Holley & husband Ken, Libby Mitchem all of Spartanburg, SC; sister-in-laws, Madge McCoy and Brigette McCoy & husband Kenneth; brother-in-law, David Branum of Andersonville; children, Joni Hamrick & husband Brandon and Jonathan Green; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel.  In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN  37717.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Elmer Wendell Bell, age 78

Elmer Wendell Bell, age 78, passed away at Fort Sanders Medical Center in Knoxville, TN …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.