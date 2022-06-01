Jerry C. Haynes, age 87, passed away at NHC Healthcare Farragut in Knoxville, TN on Sunday, May 29th, 2022. Jerry was a loving husband and father, and he loved the Lord. He will be remembered as a balanced and consistent person and an excellent Bible teacher. Jerry served as an Elder at his church. He also served on the Pastor’s council for 50+ years. In his free time, Jerry enjoyed fishing and golfing. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Haynes and Lavada, and loving wife, Lillian “Jean” Haynes.

Jerry is survived by his son, Robert “Bob” Haynes and wife Linda of Chattanooga, TN; daughter, Cyndi McAfee and husband Pastor Tony McAfee of Andersonville, TN; sister, Audrey Dye and husband Harold of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Jodi (Josh) Yother, McKenzie Sneij (Eli), Mariah Sweat (Wesley); great-grandchildren, Alexis Yother, Madison Yother, Peyton Yother, Mila Sneij, and Selah Sneij.

The family welcomes friends to join them at Covenant Life Church in Clinton, TN on Wednesday, June 1st, 2022 for Jerry’s visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Norris Memorial Garden following the visitation with Pastor Tony McAfee officiating.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.