Jerome Seeber, age 84, of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. He was born on December 7, 1937, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Fletcher and Gladys Hamilton Seeber. Jerome was a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church and attended Blowing Springs Baptist Church. He retired from the City of Clinton Public Works after many years. In addition to his parents, Jerome is preceded in death by, brothers, Dennis F. Seeber and Kenneth E. Seeber.

Jerome is survived by his niece, Kenrda Cooney and nephew, Dennis “Kevin” Seeber.

The family will have a graveside service on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Oak Grove Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating at 12noon. www.holleygamble.com