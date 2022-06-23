Jennifer Lynn Hallcox, age 51, of Kingston, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at her home. She was born July 22, 1970 in Chicago, Illinois. Jennifer was a 1988 graduate of Roane County High School. She was a big fan of the Chicago Bears and the Tennessee Titans football teams and enjoyed watching games with family and friends. Jennifer worked at the Roane County General Sessions and Juvenile Courts for over 25 years. She worked great with the public and was a dedicated public servant.

Preceded in death by father, Charles K. Hallcox, Sr.; mother, Joyce Barnard Hallcox; maternal grandparents, Charles H. Barnard and Mary Siler Barnard; paternal grandparents, Sam H. Hallcox and Nancy Roberts

Hallcox.

Survivors

Sister Angela Randolph & husband, Charlie of Kingston

Brothers Charles (Kenny) Hallcox, Jr., & wife, Diana of Crossville

Michael D. Hallcox & wife, Mariellen of Chicago, IL

Nephews Kevin Randolph & wife, Glenda

Cagney Randolph & wife, Laura of Kingston

Cody Hallcox of Raleigh, NC

Nieces Taylor Hallcox of St. Louis, MO

Kristen Hallcox Evans of Murfreesboro

Lyndsey Hallcox of Chicago, IL

Aunts Roma Jean Hamilton & husband, Gordon and Margaret Bailey, both of Kingston

Uncles Theodore Barnard of Summerfield, FL

Kenneth Barnard of Centennial, CO

LeRoy Hallcox of Kingston

She will be missed by many cousins, friends, coworkers, her feline pets, lifetime friend, Ralph Gregory and special cousin, Scott Hamilton, whom she dearly cherished.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Jennifer‘s name to Roane County Animal Shelter, 296 Manufacturers Rd., Rockwood, TN 37854 or American Diabetes Association, Attn: National Call Center, 1701 No. Beauregard St., Alexandria, VA 22311.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.