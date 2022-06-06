James Thomas, age 62, of Oak Ridge

James Thomas, age 62, of Oak Ridge, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was born in Williamsport, Indiana to James M. and Sue Ann Lamaster Thomas on August 25, 1959. James was a proud veteran having served the United States Marine Corps, Army and National Guard. He was a member of the United Church of God. James did flight simulator for many years, he had a degree in electronic engineering and was an avid collector of old westerns and sci-fi films. He is preceded in death by, Mother, Sue Ann Thomas.
Survived by:
Wife of 41 years……….Sharon Thomas
Father……………………….James M. Thomas
Children…………………….Kati Arredondo, Zachary Thomas,
                                        Jacob Thomas, and  Sarah Sutton
Grandchildren……………Kyle Arredondo, Nicholi Arredondo, Flynn Sutton
                                         and Caroline Thomas
Brothers…………………….Ross Thomas and Jeff Thomas
Several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

James’s interment will be held at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 10:00am, with military honors provided by his children. www.holleygamble.com

