Jacksboro man killed in Friday crash

One man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in LaFollette.

LaFollette Police say the crash was reported at around 4:15 pm Friday. Investigators determined that 30-year-old Jack Anthony Wallace of Jacksboro had been driving south on Claiborne Road at what they called a high rate of speed, when he lost control of his car. He overcorrected and his car rolled off of the roadway and collided with a utility pole.

Wallace was pronounced dead at LaFollette Medical Center. He was the lone occupant of the car and no other vehicles were involved.

