Pictured in photo are the Republican Party County Executive Committee receiving a donation from the Lt Gov: Keith Copeland, Treasurer; Commissioner Tim Isbel, Vice Chair; Mayor Terry Frank, Secretary; Lt Gov Randy McNally, State Senator; Myra Mansfield, Chairwoman; Anthony Allen, Chair Emeritus. (Photo submitted)

Isbel to address AC GOP

Jim Harris 11 hours ago

(Submitted, Myra Mansfield)  County Commissioner Tim Isbel from District 4 will be the guest speaker at the Anderson County Republican Party meeting Thursday. Commissioner Isbel has served on Anderson County Commission for 12 years and will be sharing about the general functions of the County Commission, the committees that commissioners also serve on, and about his personal experiences as a commissioner. He also serves as the Vice-Chair of the ACRP County Executive Committee and is a candidate for re-election in District 4.

In May the Lieutenant Governor and Anderson County’s State Senator Randy McNally was the speaker. He shared about the great things going on in the State government including efforts to relieve the burden of inflation on Tennessee citizens without creating a further burden on local governments.

At the meeting Thursday the Party will also unveil new branding and a Vote Republican campaign. Republicans are encouraged to attend, to plan to vote on August 4th and to visit the website to find out other ways to support conservative efforts. The meeting starts at 7:00 pm and will be held at 635 Hillcrest Street in Clinton. With questions call Myra Mansfield at 865-712-8027.

