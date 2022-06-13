Howard “Henry” York Jr. age 57, of Clinton, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born on February 16, 1965, in Oak Ridge, TN to the late Howard and Gladys West York. In addition to his parents, Henry is preceded in death by his, grandparents, Mart and Ellen York, and Jim and Margie West.



Henry is survived by his sister, Shelia Branscomb of Speedwell, TN; brother, Marty York of Speedwell, TN; nieces, Hollie Collins (Brandon), of Tazewell, TN, Tiara Miracle (JD) of Speedwell, TN, Danie Rogers of Knoxville, TN; nephews, Tristan Branscomb (Becky) of Speedwell, TN Dustin Pittman of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Ashley York Lovin and 3 grandkids of Tazewell, TN, 6 great-nieces, and 1 great-nephew.

Special aunts Lois, Lori, and Joyce, and a host of cousins.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 6-8 PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00 PM in the chapel with Rev. John Seiber officiating. Henry’s interment will be held at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022. www.holleygamble.com