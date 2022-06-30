Honor Vote Program back for August elections in TN

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 20 Views

The Honor Vote Program from the Secretary of State’s office allows Tennesseans to dedicate their vote in an upcoming election to a veteran or active-duty member of the U.S. military.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett says, “the Honor Vote program is a small way that we can recognize and thank those who fought and died for our rights and those serving our country to protect them.”

The Honor Vote program is free and open to any registered voter in Tennessee. Voters can choose to dedicate their vote to anyone currently serving in or a veteran of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard or Tennessee National Guard.

Honor Vote participants will receive an information guide and an official 2022 Honor Vote button that they can wear while casting their ballot.

All Honor Vote dedications are posted on the official Tennessee Honor Vote List on GoVoteTN.gov and the Honor Vote Twitter account @tnhonorvote. Participants are encouraged to share their dedication on their social media accounts using the hashtags #TNHonorVote and #GoVoteTN.

For more information or to register your vote dedication, visit GoVoteTN.gov/Honor. 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Scholarship established in Craig Dixon’s honor

Longtime Clinton High School basketball assistant coach Craig Dixon passed away on Saturday after a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.