Here is the Norris Day 2022 schedule of events

The Norris Lions Club invites everyone to the 54th annual Norris Day Celebration on Monday, July 4th on and around the Norris Commons.

The day’s activities begin at 8:30 am with the Firecracker 4K Fun Run, followed at 9 m by the Posting of the Colors.

The rest of the morning will be filled with activities like the Kids’ Dog Show (9:10 am), duck races (10 am), a 1-mile fun run (10:45 am), and capped off by the Kids Wheeled races and parade featuring entries in categories like bikes, trikes, wheelchairs and even strollers.

The traditional Lions Club BBQ dinner will be held between 11 am and 2 pm with the afternoon’s activities kicking off just after noon. They include scak races, a water balloon toss and water balloon battles.

The evening portion of the day’s events begin at 5:30 pm with a program followed by a Concert on the Commons at 7 pm featuring the Clinch River Horns.

The day ends with the annual Norris Fireworks display at 9:30 pm.

Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy this traditional family July 4th celebration.