Helen Mowery, age 83, of Heiskell, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at her residence. She was born on January 29, 1939, in Lake City, TN to the late Silas and Stella Daniels Hatmaker. Helen was a member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, watching westerns and doing puzzle books. In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by, husband, Joe Glen Mowery; daughter, Pamela Carden (Mowery) and beloved companion, Snowball

Survived by:

Daughters……….Diane Coapman

Lisa Mowery

Melissa Goodman (Jason)

Sons………………..Kenneth Mowery

Bill Mowery

Grandchildren…Michael Coapman, Kaci Stockwell (Cal), Ashley

Brown (MJ), Daniel Goodman, Aaron Mowery,

Cassie Wilkinson (Chris),

Matthew Carden ( McKenzie)

10 great grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 6-8PM with the memorial service to follow at 8:00PM with the Rev. Rick Hall officiating. Helen will be buried beside husband at Anderson Memorial Garden. www.holleygamble.com