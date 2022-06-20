GSMNP reminds motorists Foothills Parkway West closed from Flats Road to Highway 321

Jim Harris

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials remind the public that Foothills Parkway West will be fully closed from the Flats Road intersection near Look Rock to the Highway 321 intersection near Walland beginning today (Monday, June 20th) through Wednesday, August 31st for a paving project. 

The roadway is fully closed to all pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists to allow workers with heavy equipment to complete the work safely and efficiently. Look Rock Picnic Area, Look Rock Observation Tower, trail, and parking area are open and accessible during the closure. Motorists can travel Foothills Parkway from Chilhowee Lake to the Look Rock area, but they must return via the same route. Visitors are encouraged to explore other scenic drives during this period, including the newer section of the Foothills Parkway between Walland and Wears Valley. For residents, Butterfly Gap Road, Flats Road, Happy Valley Road, and Top of the World will remain accessible throughout the closure period. These county roads are narrow and steep and restricted to resident, local travel only.

The final construction work will be conducted with single-lane closures from August 31, 2022, through May 5, 2023. Motorists should expect delays during this time. For more information about alternative scenic roads to explore during the construction period, please visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/autotouring.htm.   

