Green McAdoo to host 2nd annual Juneteenth Celebration

The Green McAdoo Cultural Center in Clinton invites the community to its second annual Juneteenth Celebration.

In its second year as a federally-observed holiday, Juneteenth (short for “June Nineteenth”) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed, according to History.com, two-and-a-half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Green McAdoo will celebrate Juneteenth and Father’s Day all in one felled swoop, beginning Sunday, June 19th at 3:30 pm with live Bingo. At 5 pm, the Douglas J. Aveda Hair Show will be held, followed by a 6 pm Cake Walk, and at 7:00, a live musical performance by Miss Nikki & The Uptown Players.

There will be Kona Ice as well as food from the Deep South Fish Shack and the Chick-n-Sack available, and you’ll have a chance to tie-dye a t-shirt for Dad!

The Green McAdoo Cultural Center is located at 101 School Street in Clinton and again, the community is invited to come out.