Green McAdoo to host 2nd annual Juneteenth Celebration

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 49 Views

The Green McAdoo Cultural Center in Clinton invites the community to its second annual Juneteenth Celebration.

In its second year as a federally-observed holiday, Juneteenth (short for “June Nineteenth”) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed, according to History.com, two-and-a-half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Green McAdoo will celebrate Juneteenth and Father’s Day all in one felled swoop, beginning Sunday, June 19th at 3:30 pm with live Bingo.  At 5 pm, the Douglas J. Aveda Hair Show will be held, followed by a 6 pm Cake Walk, and at 7:00, a live musical performance by Miss Nikki & The Uptown Players.

There will be Kona Ice as well as food from the Deep South Fish Shack and the Chick-n-Sack available, and you’ll have a chance to tie-dye a t-shirt for Dad!

The Green McAdoo Cultural Center is located at 101 School Street in Clinton and again, the community is invited to come out.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Isbel to address AC GOP

(Submitted, Myra Mansfield)  County Commissioner Tim Isbel from District 4 will be the guest speaker …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.