Four Smokies pitchers combine for team’s second no-hitter of the season

Jim Harris

Four Tennessee Smokies pitchers combined to throw the franchise’s second combined no-hitter of the season as they opened their series with the Rocket City Trash Pandas with a 2-0 win Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium.

After going the first 22 years of Smokies Stadium without a no-hitter, Tennessee (38-32) has combined for two in the last 48 days, after no-hitting the Montgomery Biscuits on May 11.

Anderson Espinoza (W, 1-4) started the no-no with five hitless innings. He walked only one batter and struck out seven Trash Pandas, a major turn-around for the right-hander who entered the night looking for his first win of 2022.
Out of the bullpen, Samuel Reyes, Bryan King and Nicholas Padilla combined for four innings to complete the feat. Reyes struck out three over two frames and Padilla locked down the night in his first outing off the Development List.

Jake Slaughter’s solo homer and Bryce Ball’s RBI single was more than enough offense to back a special night from the Smokies’ pitching staff.
The Smokies will play the second game of the series with Rocket City (41-29) Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET when the Smokies send RHP Javier Assad (4-1, 2.57) to the mound against Mason Erla (1-0, 2.60). 

