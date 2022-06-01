FamilyFest, Movie Night in Rocky Top June 11

You are invited to attend the 2022 FamilyFest and Movie Night on Saturday, June 11th on the George Templin Memorial Ball Field in Rocky Top. FamilyFest begins at 7 pm, with trivia and the screening of the film “Encanto” at 8:30 pm.

There will be free food and door prizes, and admission is free for everyone. The event is being sponsored by ASAP of Anderson, the Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary, and the City of Rocky Top.

ASAP is asking for volunteers to help at the FamilyFest on Saturday, June 11th! Shifts will be in one-hour increments, but you can sign up for a maximum of three hours from 6-9 p.m.