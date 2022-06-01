FamilyFest, Movie Night in Rocky Top June 11

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 32 Views

You are invited to attend the 2022 FamilyFest and Movie Night on Saturday, June 11th on the George Templin Memorial Ball Field in Rocky Top.  FamilyFest begins at 7 pm, with trivia and the screening of the film “Encanto” at 8:30 pm. 

There will be free food and door prizes, and admission is free for everyone.  The event is being sponsored by ASAP of Anderson, the Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary, and the City of Rocky Top.

ASAP is asking for volunteers to help at the FamilyFest on Saturday, June 11th! Shifts will be in one-hour increments, but you can sign up for a maximum of three hours from 6-9 p.m.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Morgan native takes over RSCC’s Middle College program

By Bob Fowler, Roane State staff writer  A Morgan County native who has made education …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.