Fall Softball sign-ups in Oak Ridge underway

Jim Harris

(City of Oak Ridge press release)  Team registration for the City of Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks Department’s 2022 Fall Softball season opens June 20, 2022. A Men’s League will be offered on Monday evenings with a possibility of Thursday make up games. A recreational and a competitive Co-Ed league will be offered on Tuesday evenings with possibilities of Thursday make up games.

Each league will consist of an eight-game season and an end of season tournament to determine the champion.

New to the 2022 season and in accordance with T.C.A. § 39-17-1551(e) and City Ordinance Section 11-111, smoking, use of tobacco products, and use of vapor products at parks, playgrounds, greenways, and public property will be prohibited outside of designated areas. Teams must complete registration paperwork and pay the applicable registration fee by July 16th. Games are scheduled to begin the week of August 1st.

For more information or to obtain the registration paperwork, teams may contact Matt Reece at (865) 425-3440 or players may inquire at the front desk of the Oak Ridge Civic Center. Registration materials are due by the registration deadlines.

