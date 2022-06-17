Elmer Wendell Bell, age 78, passed away at Fort Sanders Medical Center in Knoxville, TN on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022. Elmer was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Andersonville, TN. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be remembered as a hard-working man.

Elmer is preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Lizzie Mae Bell; brothers, Ray Bell and Hubert Bell; sisters, Barbara Jean Wallace and Georgia Pyles.

He is survived by the love of his life and his soulmate of 20 years, Becky Quattlebaum; sons, James Bell (Jeannine) of Heiskell, TN, Ricky Bell (Lisa) of Heiskell, TN; daughter, Teresa Webber (Darryl) of Heiskell, TN; brother, Millard Bell (Darlene) of Andersonville, TN; sister-in-law Joyce Bell; sister, Verdie Demarcus of Knoxville, TN; six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a host of other friends and relatives.

The family welcomes friends to join them in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary for a visitation on Saturday, June 18th, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Elmer’s celebration of life will begin at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Dennis Galloway, Rev. James Adkins, and Rev. Ed Seibers officiating. Interment will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, June 19th, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.