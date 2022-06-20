Edith Lynn Wilson, age 63 of Andersonville passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center. She was born February 2, 1959 in Dallas, Texas to the late Walter and Patricia Jones. Edie was an avid animal lover that loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband William “Ed” Wilson of Andersonville; daughter, Regina Dotson of Powell; sons, Douglas Coin of Clinton, Kevin Coin, and Joshua Wilson of Andersonville; brother, Michael E. Jones of Andersonville; 9 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The will have a private Celebration of Life service. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com