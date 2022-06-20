Edith Lynn Wilson, age 63 of Andersonville

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 23 Views

Edith Lynn Wilson, age 63 of Andersonville passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center.  She was born February 2, 1959 in Dallas, Texas to the late Walter and Patricia Jones.  Edie was an avid animal lover that loved spending time with her family. 

She is survived by her loving husband William “Ed” Wilson of Andersonville; daughter, Regina Dotson of Powell; sons, Douglas Coin of Clinton, Kevin Coin, and Joshua Wilson of Andersonville; brother, Michael E. Jones of Andersonville; 9 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The will have a private Celebration of Life service.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Elmer Wendell Bell, age 78

Elmer Wendell Bell, age 78, passed away at Fort Sanders Medical Center in Knoxville, TN …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.