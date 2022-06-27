Dragon Nation mourns loss of Craig Dixon

The Clinton High School basketball program is mourning the loss of longtime assistant coach Craig Dixon, who passed away over the weekend.

Craig was an assistant under Boys’ Coach Chris Lockard for several seasons, including a run to the 2004 state tournament with his son Jordan as one of stars of that team. Later, he became a fixture on the sidelines of the Clinton Lady Dragons, first under Tonya Collins and most recently, as an assistant to Alicia Phillips.

Craig Dixon (Photo from Facebook)

Craig Dixon was a genuinely good guy and a genuinely good man. We shared a love of basketball, especially CHS basketball, but Craig and I bonded over our love for our respective families and bragging to one another about what our kids were doing this week to make us proud.

Craig loved his players like they were his own too, and you could tell the feeling was mutual. To know Craig Dixon was to love Craig Dixon.

I will miss catching up before games at home and on the road. I will miss his standing in for Coach Phillips for the halftime interviews on game nights. I will miss the glimmer in his eye when he talked about his basketball, his kids, his grandkids, and anything else he was passionate about. Simply put, I will miss my friend.

Our condolences and best wishes go out to Craig’s friends and family, including his Clinton High School Basketball family.