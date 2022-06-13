Don W. Lynch, age 88 left this earthly life on June 8, 2022. Don was born on September 6, 1933, in Cookeville, TN to Irma (Thompson) and William Lynch.

Don was a 1952 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. He was a star athlete on the ORHS track team. His long jump, the final event for the State Championship scored the win and clinched the first-ever State Championship Title for the Oak Ridge Wildcats.

After graduation, Don joined the United States Navy, where he served for four years. In 1955 he married the love of his life, Mary Ann Lowery. Together they had three children, Robert, Julie, and Steve. Their home was filled with love, joy, and laughter. In 1972 God called his beloved Mary Ann home, a loss he carried with him for the rest of his life.

Don was employed for 29 years at K25, Y12, and X10 from which he retired from in 1994. Throughout his life, Don’s love of sports played a huge role in his life. He was a coach and umpire for the Clinton Little League Baseball League for over 10 years. He was also an avid bowler in numerous community leagues throughout his life.

Don was a lifetime director for the Anderson County Fair, where he served in various capacities for over 30 years.

Don is preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann, parents Irma and William Lynch, sister Betty Mynatt, sister-in-law Helen Lynch and brother-in-law Bruce Mynatt.

He is survived by his children, Robert, Julie, and Steve Lynch, grandchildren, Andrew Lynch, Ashton, and Tristan Hicks, and his first great-grandchild due in December.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and a funeral service at 1:00 pm with interment to follow at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens, Rev. Roger Pugh officiating.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Ellen Liuzza and the staff of Family Clinic in Oak Ridge, Clinch River Home Health, and UT Hospice for the care and support they provided over the past year. The family would like to especially thank Gail, Lenny, Brian, Stephanie, and Kathy for their unwavering commitment, care, and devotion throughout Don’s last year.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements

www.holleygamble.com