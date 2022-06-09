DFL, VFL Seivers, along with two other VFLs nominated for College Football Hall of Fame

Clinton High School legend Larry Seivers, who also played wide receiver at the University of Tennessee, has been nominated for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame this year.

Seivers played at UT from 1974 to 1976 and was a two-time consensus All-American, as well as a two-time First Team All-SEC selection.

Seivers still ranks sixth in Tennessee history in career reception yardage (1,924) and seventh in career receptions (117).

Seivers, a Clinton native, is still regarded as one of the best players to ever come out of East Tennessee.

While Seivers is the only former Dragon on the ballot this year, he is not the only Volunteer legend to be included on the ballot, as he is joined by Eric Berry and Willie Gault.

The standout defensive back was a two-time unanimous First Team All-American in 2008 and 2009 and won the Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back in 2009. Berry was also the 2008 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a three-time All-SEC selection. Berry is the SEC’s all-time leader in career INT return yards (494) and single-season INT return yards (265 in 2008).

Berry was the fifth pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and enjoyed a very successful career with the Kansas City Chiefs, despite having to overcome Hodgkin’s lymphoma during the 2014 offseason. He came back after that and was named All-Pro and won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2015. Injuries cut his career short, and he last played for the Chiefs in 2018. Berry was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

Gault also played wide receiver at Tennessee, where he was a 1982 First Team All-American. Gault helped lead the Vols to three bowl berths during his career, during which he also set six conference and 12 school punt & kickoff return records. The speedy Gault also tied the NCAA record for most touchdowns by kick return in a single season (3) in 1980.

Gault was drafted with pick #18 in the 1983 draft and played 11 seasons with the Chicago Bears and the then-Los Angeles Raiders before retiring after the 1993 season. Gault was a member of the Bears’ Super Bowl XX-winning team and would have participated in the 1980 Summer Olympics as a sprinter if the US had not boycotted the Moscow Games that year due to the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan.

The announcement of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2023, with specific details to be announced in the future.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 65th National Football Foundation’s Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.