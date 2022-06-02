Delcy Mae Adkisson, age 88 of the Stephens community

Delcy Mae Adkisson, age 88 of the Stephens community, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022.

She was born on August 14, 1933, in Virginia and enjoyed gardening and taking care of her family.

Her parents, Desmond and Sally Campbell, and her brother, Deanie Campbell preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband of over 65 years, Garnett Lee Adkisson; son, Gary Adkisson and wife Brenda; sister, Dale Pringle; grandchildren, Amanda Ashley and husband Brett, Melissa Adkisson, and Mindy Adkisson.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. A graveside service will be at 2 pm on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.

