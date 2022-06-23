Deadline approaching to register to vote in time for August 4th election

The deadline to register to vote in time to be eligible to take part in the August 4th state primary and county general elections is July 5th.

You can find everything you need to know about the August election by visiting the Anderson County Election Commission website, www.acelect.com, including links to register to vote, check your registration status, and even get a look at the sample ballot.

Here is a look at the candidates in some of the “higher-profile” races across Tennessee.

In the Republican primary for Governor, incumbent Bill Lee is unopposed, while three democrats—Carnita Faye Atwater, Jason Brantley Martin, and JB Smiley Jr.–are vying for the nomination to oppose him in the November general election.

Incumbent US Congressman Chuck Fleischmann is being challenged in the Republican primary by Sandy Casey, with Democrat Meg Gorman, who is unopposed in her primary, awaiting the winner.

Republican Lt. Governor Randy McNally faces a primary challenge from Earle Segrest. Whoever wins that race will win the 5th State Senatorial District, as no Democrat appears on the ballot.

State Representative John Ragan is unopposed in the Republican primary for the 33rd District seat in the General Assembly, while two Democrats, James “Mike” Brewer and Jim Dodson, will square off to try and flip that seat in November.

Three candidates appear on the ballot in the Republican primary for State House District 41, which after Census-induced redistricting, now includes part of Anderson County. The winner will face incumbent John Windle, who is running as in Independent candidate, in November’s general election. The Republican candidates are Ed Butler, Bradley Hayes, and Michael Swisher.

In local Anderson County elections, several incumbents are unopposed and will continue serving in their posts, and they are Circuit & Criminal Court Judge Ryan Spitzer, Chancellor Nichole Cantrell, District Attorney General Dave Clark, Public Defender Ann Coria, County Mayor Terry Frank, Trustee Regina Copeland, Juvenile Court Judge Brian Hunt, Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch, County Clerk Jeff Cole, Register of Deeds Tim Shelton and, Road Superintendent Gary Long.

After winning their respective primaries in May, Victoria Bowling and Matt Tuck will officially be elected as General Session Judges in Division I & II, respectively as neither faces any opposition this time around.

School Board members Jo Williams (District 1), Teresa Portwood (District 2), Scott Gillenwaters (District 6), and Don Bell (District 7) are all unopposed as they seek re-election.

Incumbent Republican Sheriff Russell Barker faces a challenge from Independent Rusty Carr in the August election.

There are several contested races for seats on the Anderson County Commission.

In District 1, incumbent Independent Tracy Wandell is joined on the ballot by Republicans Rodney Jennings and Tyler Mayes. Incumbent Chuck Fritts is not seeking re-election.

Neither Robert Jameson nor Rick Meredith are seeking another term on the Commission, so District 2 voters will decide between Republicans Michael Foster and Denise Palmer, and Independent VL Stonecipher.

In District 3, incumbent Commission Chairman Josh Anderson is running as in Independent against Republicans Lindsay Smith and Shelly Vandagriff. Denver Waddell is not seeking re-election.

In District 4, incumbents Tim Isbel (Republican) and Shain Vowell (Independent) will face opposition from Republican Amy Jones.

Longtime District 5 Commissioners Robert McKamey and Jerry White are unopposed after winning the Republican primary in the spring.

District 6 incumbents Steve Mead, a Republican, and Catherine Denenberg, who is running as an Independent, face Anthony Allen, the other Republican primary winner.

In County Commission District 7, neither incumbent—Jerry Creasey nor Teresa Scott—are running, so voters there will decide between Republicans Sabra Beauchamp and Steven Poppick, and Democrat Steve Verran.

District 8 incumbents Bob Smallridge and Phil Yager are both running as Independents, and are facing opposition from Republican challengers Myra Mansfield and Jake Martin.

There are also races for Constable in Anderson County as well as municipal races in Oliver Springs, and statewide judicial retention questions on the August 4th ballot, a link to which you find here.

Again, the final day to register to vote in time to be able to participate in the August 4th election is July 5th. Early voting will be held July 15th through the 30th. The final day to request an absentee ballot will be July 28th.

For more, visit www.acelect.com.