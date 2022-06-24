David D. Tucker of Powell

David D. Tucker of Powell passed away 17 June, 2022. Father of two sons Matthew Tucker (Deceased), and Trenton Tucker, and Uncle of surviving nephews Christopher Tucker, Christopher Ross Tucker, and niece Brandy Tucker.

Mr. Tucker was a retired United States Federal Postal Inspector, Freemason, and lover of all things educational. Mr. Tucker graduated from the University of TN with a masters-degree in accounting.
“To all future generations; learn all you can, enjoy life as much as possible… make the most of everyday you have.” -David Tucker

There will be a ceremony held at his Masonic lodge at 4pm on the 26th of June. Contact family for further details.

The Family requests donations be made to “Sacred Grounds Hospice House” and “The American Cancer Society.”

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

