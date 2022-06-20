CWTS: Gilliland wins one for Dad’s team in Father’s Day weekend dirt track duel

(Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service) Moonlighting in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Todd Gilliland took control of Saturday night’s Clean Harbors 150 after the sun set on Knoxville Raceway.

Gilliland grabbed the lead from John Hunter Nemechek for the final time on Lap 140 of 150 and pulled away after a restart on Lap 147 to beat Nemechek to the finish line by .945 seconds and win in his first start of the season and for the third time in his career.

On the eve of Father’s Day, during an off week for his full-time NASCAR Cup Series ride with Front Row Motorsports, Gilliland delivered the victory for his father and team owner, David Gilliland.

Zane Smith finished third on Saturday, followed by Ty Majeski and Stewart Friesen, who was a contender for the win until a cut tire on the final lap of Stage 1 dropped him to 22nd in the running order.

Kraus, Matt Crafton, Enfinger, Tyler Ankrum and Ben Rhodes completed the top 10. Nemechek regained the series lead by five points over Rhodes.

