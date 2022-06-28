Craig Jamon Dixon, 59, of Clinton

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 286 Views

Craig Jamon Dixon, 59, of Clinton, TN peacefully went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 25, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born on April 3, 1963 in Los Angeles, CA to the late James (Jim) Dixon and Marion Holt. Craig worked for Anderson County Schools as a special education teacher and devoted his career to inspiring kids through sports. He enjoyed working with the youth, playing music, and traveling with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife, M. Annette Dixon and 3 children: daughters, S. Camill Bostick (Darius) of Charlotte, NC, Tyra Lee (Geoffrey) of Oak Ridge, TN; and son, Jordan Dixon of Charleston, SC. Craig was the youngest of 4 brothers: Les Holt (Diana), Tony Dixon, Aaron Holt, and Dorin Bickers (Denise) all of California. He was affectionately known as Pawpaw by his ten grandchildren; Montario, Cameron, CaMayah, Cairon, Azariah, Cayden, Jaida, Elliana, Dakota, and Kourtlyn, and a great grandson; Emmett. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Clinton, TN.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd., Clinton, TN from 11:00 AM–2:00 PM with services immediately following. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery in Clinton, TN. 

In lieu of flowers the family ask that you donate to the Craig Dixon Memorial Scholarship Fund, 425 Dragon Dr., Clinton TN 37716, with “Coach Dixon” in the memo.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Ronnie Lee Mitchell, age 80

Ronnie Lee Mitchell, age 80, passed away at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.