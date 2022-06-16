CPD: Two injured in early-morning crash Thursday

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 449 Views

A single-vehicle accident early this morning (Thursday, June 16th) injured two people, according to Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker.

Chief Becker told WYSH that the crash was reported at around 4:30 am in the 1300 block of Clinch Avenue, near the city limits.  Preliminary indications are that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and flipped several times.  The names of those involved had not been released as of the time this report was filed, but police did say they were juvenile males.

One of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle, according to Chief Becker, and that individual was flown by LIFESTAR to UT Medical Center.  The second occupant was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

As soon as we learn more about this morning’s accident, which snarled traffic in the area for a couple of hours, we will pass it along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Drug-related deaths climb in Anderson, Knox

The number of drug-related deaths in Anderson and Knox counties increased in 2021, according to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.