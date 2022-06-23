Covenant Life Church busy in July

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 44 Views

Covenant Life Church at 151 Sycamore Place in Clinton will be busy during the month of July and they would love to see you there.

On Sunday, July 3rd, everyone is welcome to attend their “Freedom Celebration” in the 8:30 and 10 am worship services, with the Raising of the Flag to follow the later service.

They also invite you to Vacation Bible School. With the theme of “Make Waves,” July 25th through the 28th.

For more, follow this link, Covenant Life Church – Large enough to serve you. Small enough to know you. (cl.life)

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

MEDIC continues with its summer donor enticements

MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Bruster’s Ice Cream are teaming up to help donors cool …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.