Covenant Life Church busy in July

Covenant Life Church at 151 Sycamore Place in Clinton will be busy during the month of July and they would love to see you there.

On Sunday, July 3rd, everyone is welcome to attend their “Freedom Celebration” in the 8:30 and 10 am worship services, with the Raising of the Flag to follow the later service.

They also invite you to Vacation Bible School. With the theme of “Make Waves,” July 25th through the 28th.

For more, follow this link, Covenant Life Church – Large enough to serve you. Small enough to know you. (cl.life)