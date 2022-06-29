County budget approved with no new taxes

Last week, the Anderson County Commission approved the budget for the fiscal year that begins on Friday, July 1st.

Under the budget, the county tax rate for residents of Clinton will be $2.60 per $100 of assessed value, Oak Ridge residents will pay $2.46, and residents of Oliver Springs, Rocky Top, Norris and unincorporated parts of Anderson County will pay $2.63 per $100 of assessed value. The tax rates differ due to differing school debt amounts.

The new budget includes a 5 percent pay raise for all permanent, full-time county employees, as well as part-time employees, but only a 2% increase for school employees.