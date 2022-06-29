County budget approved with no new taxes

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 22 Views

Last week, the Anderson County Commission approved the budget for the fiscal year that begins on Friday, July 1st.

Under the budget, the county tax rate for residents of Clinton will be $2.60 per $100 of assessed value, Oak Ridge residents will pay $2.46, and residents of Oliver Springs, Rocky Top, Norris and unincorporated parts of Anderson County will pay $2.63 per $100 of assessed value. The tax rates differ due to differing school debt amounts.

The new budget includes a 5 percent pay raise for all permanent, full-time county employees, as well as part-time employees, but only a 2% increase for school employees.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Anvil shoot returns to Museum of Appalachia

While most Americans celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, the Museum of Appalachia traditionally marks the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.