Clinton Church of God of Prophecy to hold ‘Kids’ Crusade’

The Clinton Church of God of Prophecy at 903 Medaris Street in Clinton invites children to their “Camp Hallelu” Kids’ Crusade for 2022.

The Crusade will be held June 22nd through June 24th from 6 to 8 pm each night, featuring Bible stories, contests, black light fun, puppets, games, food, fellowship, and fun!