Clinton acknowledges sponsors for 4th of July celebration

The City of Clinton’s 4th of July Celebration will be held on July 4th at Lakefront Park from 5 until 9:45 pm with the fireworks following at 10:00.
There will be Backyard Bouncers, animals from the Little Ponderosa Zoo, 865 Axe Throwing, and the Game Truck will be back to provide games and entertainment, not to mention a wide variety of food trucks.
Faith Promise Church will be playing music throughout the evening and they will have a transmitter to allow for attendees to listen to music while watching the fireworks.
The city of Clinton wanted us to help them acknowledge all their many sponsors, so here is a complete list of participating businesses and organizations.
*Ace Hardware
*Anderson Farmer’s Co-Op
*Clinton City Schools
*Clinton Home Center
*Clinton Drug Store
*Coker Rentals
*Enrichment Fed Credit Union
*Michael Bowers- Farm Bureau
*Hammer’s
*Gary Cooper Insurance
*Second Baptist Church
*Holley Gamble Funeral Home
*Faith Promise Church
*Fox Toyota
*Frugality Thrift Store
*Southern Bank
*Y-12 Federal Credit Union
*ORNL Federal Credit Union
*Shylock’s Pawn
*Herbie Clark- State Farm
*Anderson County Tourism
*Exit-122- Cub Cadet
*People’s Bank
*Anderson County Chamber
*Rusty Wallace Chevrolet
*Gary’s Body Shop
*Regions Bank