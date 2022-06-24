Clinton acknowledges sponsors for 4th of July celebration

The City of Clinton’s 4th of July Celebration will be held on July 4th at Lakefront Park from 5 until 9:45 pm with the fireworks following at 10:00.

There will be Backyard Bouncers, animals from the Little Ponderosa Zoo, 865 Axe Throwing, and the Game Truck will be back to provide games and entertainment, not to mention a wide variety of food trucks.

Faith Promise Church will be playing music throughout the evening and they will have a transmitter to allow for attendees to listen to music while watching the fireworks.

The city of Clinton wanted us to help them acknowledge all their many sponsors, so here is a complete list of participating businesses and organizations.

