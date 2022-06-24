Clinton acknowledges sponsors for 4th of July celebration

Jim Harris

The City of Clinton’s 4th of July Celebration will be held on July 4th at Lakefront Park from 5 until 9:45 pm with the fireworks following at 10:00.

There will be Backyard Bouncers, animals from the Little Ponderosa Zoo, 865 Axe Throwing, and the Game Truck will be back to provide games and entertainment, not to mention a wide variety of food trucks.

Faith Promise Church will be playing music throughout the evening and they will have a transmitter to allow for attendees to listen to music while watching the fireworks. 

The city of Clinton wanted us to help them acknowledge all their many sponsors, so here is a complete list of participating businesses and organizations.

*Ace Hardware
*Anderson Farmer’s Co-Op
*Clinton City Schools
*Clinton Home Center
*Clinton Drug Store
*Coker Rentals
*Enrichment Fed Credit Union
*Michael Bowers- Farm Bureau
*Hammer’s
*Gary Cooper Insurance
*Second Baptist Church
*Holley Gamble Funeral Home
*Faith Promise Church
*Fox Toyota 

*Frugality Thrift Store
*Southern Bank
*Y-12 Federal Credit Union
*ORNL Federal Credit Union
*Shylock’s Pawn
*Herbie Clark- State Farm
*Anderson County Tourism
*Exit-122- Cub Cadet
*People’s Bank
*Anderson County Chamber
*Rusty Wallace Chevrolet

*Gary’s Body Shop

*Regions Bank 





