Clinton 12 member Bobby Cain to be featured in new podcast

(TN Tourism Development press release) Today, June 13th, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) and Travel South launched the trailer for the new Tennessee Civil Rights Trail Podcast, a three-episode series where historians and experts explore the most significant events of the Movement that happened in the state during the 1950s and 1960s. The series also features real stories from Civil Rights veterans who were there and who made a difference, and it explains why what took place then is still so relevant today. The first episode is slated to debut on all streaming platforms beginning Wednesday, June 20.

The podcast features lesser-known stories, including that of the Lorraine Motel co-owner, Mrs. Lori Bailey, who fell into a coma after a cerebral hemorrhage the night Dr. King was assassinated. She died five days later, the same day Dr. King was laid to rest in Atlanta; how Nashville’s nickname “The Music City,” originated because of the 19th century African American Jubilee Singers from Fisk University, not from country music; and hear the relatively unknown story of Clinton 12 member Bobby Cain, the first African American to graduate from a formally segregated high school in the south.

“This podcast dives into difficult conversations directly from the brave men and women who stood up for equal rights,” said Mark Ezell, Commissioner of the Tennessee Dept. of Tourist Development and Secretary/Treasurer of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail Marketing Alliance. “We’re proud to partner with Travel South and help shine a light on the on the triumphant and impactful stories at these Tennessee destinations that helped change the world.”

New episodes are set to debut weekly as follows:

Episode 1: Memphis’ Civil Rights Legacy (available June 20)

MLK & Memphis: His Work, Assassination and Legacy at sites like the world-class National Civil Rights Museum

The Role of Music & Radio in the Movement at sites like Stax Museum of American Soul Music, original site of Stax Records, and Beale Street

Episode 2: Nashville’ Civil Rights Legacy (available June 27)

The Role of College Students in the Movement, with stories like Fisk University

Protesting (Making Their Voices Heard). Discovery stories at Witness Walls and the Civil Rights Room at Nashville Public Library

New Civil Rights Sites in the City like the National Museum of African American Music

Episode 3: Clinton’s Civil Rights Legacy (available July 4)

For more information on Tennessee’s 14 stops along the U.S. Civil Rights Trail, visit www.TNcivilrightstrail.com. Travelers can also document their visits and redeem their “stamped” passports for prizes, all from their mobile device, using Bandwango. Passports are available online. Join the conversation on social media at #tncivilrightstrail.

The U.S. Civil Rights Trail, which debuted in 2018, includes more than 120 sites that were significant to the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s – a collection of churches, courthouses, schools, museums and other landmarks primarily in the Southern states where activists challenged segregation in the 1950s and 1960s to advance social justice. The people, locations and destinations included in the Civil Rights Trail provide a way for families, travelers and educators to experience history firsthand and tell the story of how “what happened here changed the world.” Discover each landmark’s importance, watch interviews with foot soldiers and heroes of the movement, check out an interactive map, past and present photographs and 360-degree special video features.